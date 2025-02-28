Jeff Jarvis: We Are In Midst Of ‘A Totalitarian Fascist Coup’

Before Professor Jeff Jarvis got to calling out the spinelessness of The Washington Post and The New York Times, he delivered a nice smack down to CNN’s MAGA apologist, Scott Jennings. He tried to argue that concerns about Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos’ MAGA ass-kissing is no big deal because “What does it say about a newspaper that you have to endorse” Kamala Harris?

Jarvis hit the nail on the head when he explained that the real issue was Bezos interfering with the editorial board’s decision to endorse her.

Then Jarvis got to the heart of what’s really so alarming about The Post's and Times' capitulation:

JARVIS: The headlines in both papers, I think, are constantly off, constantly trying to soft pedal what's going on. You're not gonna like what I'm saying next. But we are in the middle of a totalitarian fascist coup in this country, and when we don't call it that, but we soft pedal it, we don't have a real discussion about it. At least here, I could say those words, we can have that discussion. You will not see those words in the New York Times or the Washington Post.

Jarvis is right on the money here. And that is why we have to use those words loudly and often.