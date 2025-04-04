Eugene Robinson Says 'Hell No' To Jeff Bezos And His New Direction

In a statement, a Post spokesperson characterized the departure as a “retirement.”
By Susie MadrakApril 4, 2025

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Eugene Robinson quit The Washington Post Thursday over Jeff Bezos’ plan to have the section focus on “free markets and personal liberties.” Robinson gave it some thought and said to himself, "Hell, no." Via The Daily Beast:

Robinson, 71, told staffers in a memo that Bezos’ reimagining of the opinion page has “spurred me to decide that it’s time for my next chapter,” according to The New York Times. Bezos announced the change to the opinion page in February, sparking anger among his staff and Post alumni and causing yet another wave of subscribers to dump their subscriptions.

“I wish nothing but the very best for the paper and for all of you,” Robinson wrote. “I won’t be a stranger, and I’ll be reading your unparalleled work every single day.”

“For 45 years, his reporting and commentary spanned continents and beats, earning countless recognitions, including a Pulitzer Prize,“ the spokesperson said. ”Eugene’s strong perspective and impeccable integrity have regularly shaped our public discourse, cementing his legacy as a leading voice in American journalism.”

Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) 2025-04-03T16:56:15.690Z

cant imagine why eugene robinson and co dont want to write alongside this

Oliver Willis (@owillis.bsky.social) 2025-04-03T18:50:17.122Z

Eugene Robinson, who had The Line of 2020 about Trump:
"He's just like everybody else. He got Covid, lost his job and got indicted...."

Bill Scheft (@billscheft.bsky.social) 2025-04-03T18:38:06.502Z

