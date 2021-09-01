Politics
Sen. Johnson: Biden Won And Trump Should Get Over It

When he thought he was mansplaining to a young, female MAGA supporter, Sen. Ron Johnson revealed quite a different view of the 2020 election than the one we’re all used to.
Johnson has previously acknowledged that Biden won the 2020 election. But with the other side of his mouth, he pandered to Dear Leader Trump with a shitshow of an “Election Fraud” hearing.

So kudos to reporter Lauren Windsor for getting yet another Johnson version of the election on camera. She did it by donning a MAGA hat and pressing Johnson for not doing enough to prevent President Joe Biden from taking office.

Johnson still insists there was fraud but now he thinks Trump should have butted out (and, presumably, let Republican legislators pass voter suppression legislation to keep themselves in office).

This version of Johnson told Windsor, he didn’t do more to stop the certification of the election results because “I actually respect our constitution” as well as the states that actually decided the results. “I understand the frustration but when the Electoral College spoke, that was the result of the election,” he said. Even though Johnson voted on January 6 to undermine his own state’s results.

Windsor continued pressing. “The process couldn’t be stopped when it was clearly fraudulent in all these states?” she asked.

This version of Johnson said that states “don’t certify elections flippantly. There’s a process, they follow it. Counties certify it, precincts certify it.”

Unlike himself, “Mike Pence was right” to go along with the process, this version of Johnson said. And Trump should have, too.

JOHNSON: What the president should have done, and he’d be in a much better position today, had he just – when the Electoral College voted, said, “I don’t agree with it, I think there’s still fraud, but I accept the results of the constitutional process and the Electoral College vote.”

This version of Johnson also called it an “electoral reality” that Biden “maybe got 7 million more popular votes” than Trump. “So to just say for sure that this was a stolen election, I don’t agree with that, OK?” this Johnson added.

But don’t expect this Johnson face to appear anywhere near Trump or even on Fox News.

