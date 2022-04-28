Bill Barr Confronted: ‘How Do You Sleep At Night? ... You Traitor!’

Lauren Windsor didn’t hold back when a security guard hustled her away from asking Trump AG Bill Barr about the MAGA plot to overturn the 2020 election.

Windsor approached Barr at a book signing, apparently at the Ronald Reagan Library bookstore. With her disarmingly friendly demeanor, she asked if he had spoken with Donald Trump’s coup advisor, John Eastman, about his bats***t crazy plan for states to provide alternate slates of electors on January 6, 2021, the day Congress would count the electoral votes. “I thought his memo was pretty persuasive,” Windsor said.

Barr replied, “Well, his idea that the vice president could change things is crazy.” But, he added, “There’s nothing inherently wrong with naming an alternative slate of electors. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Actually, there is something wrong with that, as Harvard Law Professor Lawrence Lessig explained on the Lawfare blog in a November 6, 2020 post.

When Windsor asked whether he had talked to Eastman or been aware of the plan, Barr didn’t explicitly deny it. He replied, “I had left. I left on December 23rd.”

“Well, right, but weren’t they planning this, like, all through that period?” Windsor pressed.

“No one told me about it,” Barr said. Although Eastman was asked on Christmas Eve, 2020, to write his coup memos, The Washington Post reported, he was also reportedly involved with Trump’s election team since November, 2020. So while nobody may have told Barr exactly what was being planned, it’s hard to believe he didn’t know what was going on.

At this point in Windsor's exchange, the woman in charge of the book-signing line began to pressure Windsor to step away. But, starting to break from her MAGA-friendly character, Windsor persisted. “Is that why you really resigned, though, was because you didn’t want to help President Trump overturn the election?” she asked.

When Barr said it wasn’t, Windsor continued. “You should answer that, though – about why you actually resigned.”

Barr looked momentarily nonplussed. The book-signing lady became more insistent.

But Windsor wasn’t done. “How do you sleep at night? Seriously, how do you sleep at night?” she asked Barr. “You didn’t go public with this information.”

Then, as a security guard began to escort her away, Windsor shouted, “You saved it all for a book, you traitor!”