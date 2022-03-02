John Eastman Under Investigation By California Bar

According to the State Bar of California, Eastman has been under investigation since September, 2021. You have to wonder what the heck is taking so long since Eastman plotted the coup in plain sight.

From the Los Angeles Times:

Eastman, a former professor and dean at Chapman University’s Fowler School of Law, emerged as a key legal advisor to Trump in the weeks after it was apparent he had lost the election to Joe Biden. Eastman wrote two legal memos that advised Vice President Mike Pence he could declare that the results in several states were disputed and therefore their electoral votes would go uncounted. Doing so would have reversed Trump’s loss.

Not only that, but Eastman spoke at the January 6th “Stop the Steal” rally and he corresponded with state legislators four days before, telling them to fix “egregious conduct” that would result in Joe Biden’s inauguration.

It looks like the State Bar was inundated with complaints about Eastman. Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona said in his statement about the Eastman investigation, “A number of individuals and entities have brought to the State Bar’s attention press reports, court filings, and other public documents detailing Mr. Eastman’s conduct.”

No s**t, Sherlock!

The Times reported that in October, a nonpartisan legal group called on the State Bar to investigate Eastman for his efforts to “undermine democratic governance.” The signers included two former governors, two retired California Supreme Court justices, three retired California federal judges, a Harvard law professor and the dean of UC Berkeley Law.

Not surprisingly, Eastman called the effort a “politically motivated and defamatory attack” that he expected would be “summarily” dismissed.

Nope, not dismissed.

The Jan. 6th committee is very interested in Eastman’s emails, too.