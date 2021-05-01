Politics
Capitol Rioter And Ex-State Rep Seen Counting Ballots In AZ Audit

Former State Rep Anthony Kern was spotted counting ballots in Arizona. Kern was at the Capitol riot on January 6th.
It's worth mentioning that Kern, who lost his own re-election bid last November, was at the January 6th riot in Washington but has not been charged with any crimes. The fact that the Arizona GOP put such people on the frontlines of their "audit" tells you everything you need to know about them though. The reporter who posted the picture of Kern counting ballots was escorted out and his press privileges revoked.

Source: Newsweek

Former Republican Arizona state Representative Anthony Kern, who was present at the January 6 Capitol riot and advocated the baseless "Stop the Steal" movement, has been seen taking part in the hand recount of Maricopa County's 2.1 million ballots from the 2020 election.

On Friday, Arizona Republic reporter Ryan Randazzo took and posted a photo of Kern counting ballots inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix for the Maricopa County election audit.

Kern lost his 2020 race for re-election, but his race isn't being recounted. The Arizona recount only covers the races for president and the U.S. Senate. Both were won by Democrats.

Kern's participation has raised eyebrows because while serving as a state representative, he signed a "joint resolution" with fellow Republican state legislators trying to invalidate the state's election results.

Soon after Randazzo was removed.

