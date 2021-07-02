2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Capitol Rioter Seen At Border With Congressional Republicans

Anthony Aguero expressed that it was "freakin' awesome" to be at the Texas-Mexican border with Republican congressmen and women.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

According to CNN's Andrew Kaczynski, "A man who participated in the Jan. 6th Capitol riot, going into the building and cheering on the break in, was able to join GOP members of Congress on a trip to the border Tuesday. Serving at times as a translator and even driving a member in his truck."

Well, isn't that special.

Source: CNN

A conservative YouTuber who participated in the January 6 riot accompanied Republican members of Congress on a trip to the border Tuesday night, serving as a translator at times.

Anthony Aguero, a close ally of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene can be seen in videos and photos with Republican members of Congress who traveled to a route along the border frequented by migrants on Tuesday night. CNN's KFile previously reported that Aguero went into the Capitol during the January 6 riot and cheered and justified the break-in.

During his livestream of the Tuesday visit, Aguero interviewed and chatted with Reps. Tom. Tiffany of Wisconsin, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Chris Jacobs of New York, Michael Cloud of Texas, John Rose of Tennessee, Ronny Jackson of Texas, and Mary Miller of Illinois.

"Hi guys, Congressman Hawthorn is behind me," Aguero tells viewers during his livestream, mispronouncing Cawthorn's last name. "That is freaking awesome. That is freaking awesome. I'll tell you that."

