Capitol Rioter Seen At Event For Rudy Giuliani And PA State Sen. Doug Mastriano

FBI suspect Sam Lazar posted photos of himself at the event on the weekend, despite being on FBI's most wanted list.
By Ed Scarce
Lazar poses for a photo at the May 15 event for Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R), who backed Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Mastriano and headline speaker Rudy Giuliani can be seen in the background. Image from: Facebook/HuffPo

You might ask yourself, "What is FBI suspect No, 275 doing at a political event for Rudy Giuliani and Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano, despite a warrant out for his arrest?" Well, many are wondering the exact same thing.

Source: Huffington Post

A militant Donald Trump supporter whose photo is featured on an FBI wanted list because he was caught on video battling with police officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 attended a political event last week for a Trump-loving Pennsylvania politician who backed the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The event’s headliner: Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who called for “trial by combat” during his speech on Jan. 6 and whose phones and computers were seized in a Justice Department investigation last month.

Samuel Lazar, who is Capitol suspect No. 275 on the FBI website, posed for photos alongside right-wing Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R) at the May 15 event headlined by Giuliani. A tipster sent the photos to HuffPost after spotting them on Facebook.

Both Mastriano and Lazar were at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, though Mastriano claimed he left when he realized the protest was no longer peaceful. Mastriano, whose campaign spent thousands of dollars on buses to bring people to D.C. on Jan. 6, later issued a statement saying those who violated the law must be prosecuted. Mastriano’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lazar, aka #FacePaintBlowhard, is featured in several Twitter videos.

In a video shot down the street from the Capitol, Lazar told onlookers that they “maced ’em [law enforcement officers] right the fuck back.”

“Fuck the tyrants,” Lazar said. “We need to hang these motherfuckers.”

