Video Shows PA State Senator At Capitol Riot

You might remember this creep from other stories we've reported on the January 6th riot at the Capitol, how he provided buses to the event, how he palled around with rioters who also attended his political rallies, and so on. Well, Sedition Hunters and others have pieced together video evidence that proves not only was he much closer to the unlawful events of that day but that he lied through his teeth about it.

Since many think that Mastriano will or at least has a good chance of being the Republican nominee for Governor in Pennsylvania, his antics from that day could go a long way to deciding who is Governor next year. The guy next to Mastriano in the top picture is former state Rep. Rick Saccone, who ran for Congress in 2018, somehow managing to lose to Conor Lamb in a district that Trump had carried by more than 20 points.

Source: Philadelphia Inquirer

Ever since photos showed State Sen. Doug Mastriano at the Jan. 6 rally in Washington that devolved into the deadly Capitol riot, the Franklin County Republican has said he did not cross police lines and left when the scene started to turn violent. But video recently uncovered by amateur online sleuths appears to show that Mastriano — widely seen as a leading Republican contender for Pennsylvania governor in 2022 — stuck around longer and advanced closer to the Capitol building than he has previously acknowledged. The footage appears to depict Mastriano — wearing a ball cap and a green scarf — and his wife among a crowd passing through breached barricades set up by Capitol Police to keep rioters at bay. A man in the frame is seen dragging the barriers aside and tossing them out of the way.

Mastriano's official statement blamed the "foot soldiers of the elite" who are "blinded by their hatred of Donald Trump."

“Contrary to the desperate claims of anonymous keyboard warriors, I followed the directions of the Capitol Police and respected all police lines as I came upon them. Even disingenuous internet sleuths know that police lines did shift throughout the course of the day. I followed those lines as they existed. The Huffington Post and others are relying on angry partisans who are so blinded by their hatred for all things Donald Trump that they are distorting facts to manipulate public opinion. This is just further proof that their hatred of President Trump runs so deep that these unnamed people are willing to exploit the emotions and gullibility of their followers. This obsession is part of their desperate attempt to divert attention away from what their “progressive” choices at the ballot box are doing to our country as we watch gas prices skyrocket, inflation increase, renewed fighting in the Middle East, and the continuation of the unrestrained humanitarian crisis at the southern border. They are the foot soldiers of the ruling elite and should be dismissed as such.”