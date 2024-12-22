Lara Trump Withdraws From Senate Consideration

I guess Ron said it was a no-go
By John AmatoDecember 22, 2024

Donald Trump's RNC daughter-in-law removed her name from being considered as a replacement in the Senate for Marco Rubio's impending move as Sec of State.

It appears Ron DeSantis was not going to appoint her so she pivoted and now claims she has a big announcement coming in January.

Oh, goodie.

Lara is one the worst unqualified buffoons of the MAGA universe.

