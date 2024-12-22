Lara Trump Withdraws From Senate Consideration

Donald Trump's RNC daughter-in-law removed her name from being considered as a replacement in the Senate for Marco Rubio's impending move as Sec of State.

It appears Ron DeSantis was not going to appoint her so she pivoted and now claims she has a big announcement coming in January.

Oh, goodie.

After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate.



I could not have been more honored to serve as RNC co-chair during the most high-stakes election of our… https://t.co/ARdvTQki9N — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) December 21, 2024

Lara is one the worst unqualified buffoons of the MAGA universe.