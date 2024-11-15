Nepo Baby Lara Trump Floated To Be Florida's Next Senator

Another unqualified MAGA person up for a prime government position.
By John AmatoNovember 15, 2024

Carpetbagger Lara Trump promoted herself on Fox News to take Marco Rubio's now-vacant Senate seat in Florida.

Lara has been riding high on the wave of nepotism via the Trump family.

LARA TRUMP: I am able to serve I would love to serve the people of Florida. This is my home state now and has been for three years. This is where Eric and I live and and truly to have that opportunity I think would be incredible.

No one knows better than I do the America First agenda or the goals of Donald Trump in the coming four years, so if I am asked, I would love to consider it, but I have yet to have a conversation with Governor DeSantis, so we will have to see.

I doubt Ron DeSantis will pick her, but nothing surprises me these days.

“ I would love to serve the people of Florida.")

Did someone just give her a cookbook?

— Nounverb911 (aka M. Diamond) (@nounverb911.bsky.social) November 14, 2024 at 7:59 PM

Discussion

