Nepo Baby Lara Trump Floated To Be Florida's Next Senator

Carpetbagger Lara Trump promoted herself on Fox News to take Marco Rubio's now-vacant Senate seat in Florida.
Lara has been riding high on the wave of nepotism via the Trump family.
LARA TRUMP: I am able to serve I would love to serve the people of Florida. This is my home state now and has been for three years. This is where Eric and I live and and truly to have that opportunity I think would be incredible.
No one knows better than I do the America First agenda or the goals of Donald Trump in the coming four years, so if I am asked, I would love to consider it, but I have yet to have a conversation with Governor DeSantis, so we will have to see.
I doubt Ron DeSantis will pick her, but nothing surprises me these days.
“ I would love to serve the people of Florida.")
Did someone just give her a cookbook?
