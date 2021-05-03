Capitol Rioter 'Auditor' Is A Known Liar Fired From Law Enforcement

Remember Anthony Kern, the guy who was part of the insurrection and also the guy allowed to put his grimy hands all over the Arizona ballots as one of the phony "auditors" altering checking ballots? That guy?

It turns out he has a past which is easy to find with a simple Google search, and one which reporter Arizona Republic Ryan Randazzo explained to a shocked Nicolle Wallace and her MSBNC viewers on Monday.

Randazzo, as you may recall, is the reporter who was booted from the arena where he was an official press observer for no apparent reason.

"I was escorted out by security and the person who took me outside the building just said it was over that picture," Randazzo explained. "I had tweeted a picture of a former lawmaker counting ballots and that lawmaker was actually at the Capitol on January 6th, so I thought that was newsworthy, that we had someone who traveled from Arizona to the Capitol for the riots that disrupted Congress, and now he's down counting ballots."

He added, "That gentleman also was on that ballot, so I thought it, again, was newsworthy."

That gentleman was Anthony Kern, who was on the ballot as an elector for Trump and also as a candidate for re-election, which he lost. But wait! There's more.

A curious Wallace wondered if he was being investigated for his part in the insurrection. Randazzo said Dems wanted him investigated but it appears he wasn't. On the question of whether he recognized him, however...well, of course he did!

"You had asked me, did I recognize him? I certainly did," Randazzo said. "There was about 100 people on the floor, but Mr. Kern is well-known to Arizonans."

"Besides participating in the insurrection on January 6th, as a lawmaker, he was well-known as well because he's on what's known as the Brady list and this is a list of dishonest law enforcement officials."

Um, WHAT? Tell us more, Mr. Reporter!

"He was working as a code enforcement officer in a suburb of Phoenix and a laptop went missing," he continued, "And he apparently lied to his supervisor about that and got fired. This was right around the time he won his first term in the state house."

He added, "And once he became a lawmaker in Arizona, he tried to get rid of the Brady list through legislation, so he is someone that reporters in Arizona are certainly going to recognize when they see him participating in this audit."

Watch Nicolle Wallace do a double-take at that news. Also, I was able to confirm everything Randazzo said with a simple Google search, right down to what Kern did when he was an Arizona Representative.

WALLACE: I need to make sure I understand everything. So, he was fired and on a list of sort of discharged law enforcement officials, then became a local politician, went to the insurrection, and now his hands are touching ballots in an audit of Maricopa County votes? How did that happen, in your view, Ryan? RANDAZZO: Well, the Cyber Ninjas told us they were screening the folks that they were allowing to count these ballots and that they had done things like looked at their social media, but if you did just a cursory Google search of Anthony Kern, you would learn that he's on this list of dishonest law enforcement people. That would probably preclude you from getting a job where you handled money or any kind of security sensitive position because he's, you know, basically a known liar and on this county list of dishonest law enforcement. You would also see on his social media that he has tweeted things like directly to President Trump, saying, I know there was fraud in this election. So, he clearly has a strong bias about what happened with the November election, so to choose him as one of the people who's allowed down on the floor to count ballots and, frankly, be around ballots, I knew would be concerning to readers.

WTF??? This guy is a thug, a liar, and a Trump sycophant. He has a clear conflict of interest and has no business being where he can even breathe on those ballots, much less touching them, having pens around them, and supposedly "counting" them.

But, as Wallace observes, it would seem that he was just the kind of "auditor" Cyber Ninjas were looking for.