AZ Trumper Introduces Bill To Override Election Results

If Arizona’s State Sen. Anthony Kern gets his way, the state legislature would have the power to ignore the popular vote and appoint the presidential electors of their choice. That would replace the current process in which the candidate with the most votes gets the presidential electors.

Kern is a poster child for reasons never to enact this bill. He’s an election liar who became one of Trump’s fake electors. He also attended the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, his trip to D.C. allegedly funded with campaign donations, The Daily Beast reports. He’s also a disgraced former code enforcement officer whose shenanigans landed him on a state list of dishonest law enforcement officials.

Also this:

A Minnesota native, Kern says in his official bio that he had a “heart felt [sic] desire to serve in the military during Desert Storm but being a single dad and raising two sons at that time he was unable to.” He has a degree in business administration, is self-employed, “believes in entrepreneurs and owed [sic] a private investigation business,” it goes on, noting that he has “been involved in the Block Watch program,” and “started the City of Phoenix Employees for Christ organization in 1995.”

Fortunately, the bill has not been assigned to a committee, Arizona Public Radio reported Monday. And even if the bill passes, it would have to be approved by voters in November.

The bad news is that Kern is running for Congress.