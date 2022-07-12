Maddow: Wow, Proud Boys Videotaped Their Criminal Conspiracy

Hoo Nellie, these Proud Boys sure are proud (of their criminal conspiracy)!

On Monday night Rachel Maddow stood agog that the Proud Boys had recorded meetings on a certain video conferencing platform. During these meetings they discussed "plans" for January 6th including what to do about Pence. Seriously.

Maddow connected this discovery to this scene in The Wire (where the language is NOT work-safe):

Partial transcript below:

RACHEL MADDOW: Apparently, the Proud Boys, a pro-Trump para-military group recorded their video conference calls which is the venue they chose for making their plans for Washington, D.C. On January 6th. The plan for the whole political presidential situation happening that they with Pence. This is the part where Stringer Bell says, are you taking notes and a criminal conspiracy? What do you thinking?

I have no advance notice about the January six investigators have got what they don’t, but Allen Fryer of The New York Times reported last month that the Proud Boys military group not only recorded the video planning sessions for January 6th, but a least one of the recordings was seized from the phone of the group’s leader by the FBI this year in 2022. Quote, and a copy was recently obtained by The Times. So these big brains in this pro-Trump fascist group.

They, first of all, decided to do their organizing on videotape conference. Then they made recordings of those planning sessions which their leader guy held on to the recordings for at least a year after the Capitol attack.

He then had them seized by the FBI and also they have made their way to at least one reporter who was published pieces of them at The New York Times. Like I said, I don’t know exactly with the January 6th investigation has, but it’s gotta help to have guys like this right in the middle of this criminal conspiracy.