Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Proud Boys Member Who Allegedly Pepper-Sprayed Cops Now Arrested

Christopher Worrell, East Naples, told the FBI "the Proud Boys were not a racist white supremacist group like the media tries to portray."
By Ed Scarce
Proud Boys Member Who Allegedly Pepper-Sprayed Cops Now Arrested
Image from: FBI

Christopher Worrell, East Naples, was arrested by the FBI for participation in the MAGA sedition riot of January 6.

Ironically for this guy, his girlfriend works at Naples News, and she told a friend about his involvement, who later tipped off the FBI. Worrell, like many of them, also catalogued his lawlessness on social media (GoPro camera again) and was photographed allegedly pepper-spraying police.

Worrell faces numerous charges, according to the FBI complaint.

Source: Naples Daily News

On Jan. 13, a tipster contacted the FBI to report that they believed Worrell traveled to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and potentially participated in the riot. The details are included in the FBI statement of facts a federal magistrate signed March 10.

Christopher Worrell of East Naples at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a photo included in an FBI statement of facts a federal magistrate signed March 10, 2021.

The tipster said they are an acquaintance of Worrell's live-in girlfriend.

During a raid Friday, FBI agents arrested Worrell at a home owned by Trish Priller. Worrell's Facebook Page says he and Priller are in a relationship.

Priller, who declined comment Saturday, is an executive assistant at the Naples Daily News. As of Saturday, Priller's supervisors could not be reached for comment.

I suspect by Monday Trish Priller will no longer be working as an executive assistant at the Naples News.

Here's what Worrell told the FBI when they showed up at his door. Worrell was described as "surprised" and "agitated" by the FBI.

On Jan. 18, the officer interviewed Worrell and asked if he had participated in the U.S. Capitol riots. The report indicated he was agitated that the FBI was at his house, but admitted that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6. He denied entering the Capitol building and denied criminal conduct.

He also was agitated when asked about the Proud Boys, stating, "the Proud Boys were not a racist white supremacist group like the media tries to portray."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team