Proud Boys Member Who Allegedly Pepper-Sprayed Cops Now Arrested

Christopher Worrell, East Naples, was arrested by the FBI for participation in the MAGA sedition riot of January 6.

Ironically for this guy, his girlfriend works at Naples News, and she told a friend about his involvement, who later tipped off the FBI. Worrell, like many of them, also catalogued his lawlessness on social media (GoPro camera again) and was photographed allegedly pepper-spraying police.

Worrell faces numerous charges, according to the FBI complaint.

Source: Naples Daily News

On Jan. 13, a tipster contacted the FBI to report that they believed Worrell traveled to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and potentially participated in the riot. The details are included in the FBI statement of facts a federal magistrate signed March 10. Christopher Worrell of East Naples at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a photo included in an FBI statement of facts a federal magistrate signed March 10, 2021. The tipster said they are an acquaintance of Worrell's live-in girlfriend. During a raid Friday, FBI agents arrested Worrell at a home owned by Trish Priller. Worrell's Facebook Page says he and Priller are in a relationship. Priller, who declined comment Saturday, is an executive assistant at the Naples Daily News. As of Saturday, Priller's supervisors could not be reached for comment.

I suspect by Monday Trish Priller will no longer be working as an executive assistant at the Naples News.

Here's what Worrell told the FBI when they showed up at his door. Worrell was described as "surprised" and "agitated" by the FBI.

On Jan. 18, the officer interviewed Worrell and asked if he had participated in the U.S. Capitol riots. The report indicated he was agitated that the FBI was at his house, but admitted that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6. He denied entering the Capitol building and denied criminal conduct. He also was agitated when asked about the Proud Boys, stating, "the Proud Boys were not a racist white supremacist group like the media tries to portray."