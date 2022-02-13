GOP Jan. 6th Investigator: 'Once You See The Data, You Can't Unsee It'

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA), a top investigator for the House Select Committee on Jan. 6, hinted over the weekend that the American public will be shocked when they see the results of the committee's investigation.

"Once you see the data, you can’t unsee it," Riggleman tweeted on Saturday. "And if you understand the data, you want others to see and understand it."

He suggested that the general public would see the data "when it's time."

Riggleman, a former Republican congressman, was hired by the Jan. 6 Committee as a senior staff member in August.

“Doing this might be one of the biggest things I’ve ever done in my life,” Riggleman said after taking the job. “We can’t worry about the color of the jerseys anymore or whether we have an R or a D next to our name. It’s time for us to look in a fact-based way at what happened on January 6 and to see if we can prevent this from ever happening again in the future.”