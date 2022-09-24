SHOCKER: Someone In White House Switchboard Called A Rioter On Jan 6

The Trump White House switchboard connected a call to a rioter while the Capitol was under siege.
By Conover KennardSeptember 24, 2022

The hits just keep on coming in. It was revealed on 60 Minutes by the former senior technical adviser for the January 6 Committee and former GOP Virginia lawmaker Denver Riggleman that the White House switchboard connected a call to a rioter while the Capitol was under siege on January 6. Seems kind of big, no?

He sat down with correspondent Bill Whitaker for interviews ahead of the Tuesday release of his new book, "The Breach."

Via CBS:

Riggleman was in charge of analyzing the call records, texts and online activities of hundreds of people suspected of playing a role in the attack on the Capitol. He kept the book under wraps from the Jan. 6 committee while he was writing it. The House panel has just one more hearing scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

"I've left some things out because the committee is still doing their investigation on some of these things, right? But I wanted the American people to see that we can build facts as a narrative as effective as building narrative out of fantasy," Riggleman told Whitaker.

According to Riggleman, the White House switchboard connected a call to a rioter while the Capitol was under siege on January 6, 2021.

"I only know one end of that call," Riggleman said. “I don’t know the White House end, which I believe is more important. But the thing is, the American people need to know that there are link connections that need to be explored more.”

Unsurprisingly, Riggleman said in June that he no longer considers himself a Republican, saying the party has shifted away from its core conservative principles and toward a "cult of personality."

"I think the party left me some time ago," Riggleman said.

So, we can only speculate as to who placed the call to the rioter. It could have been anyone in the Trump administration. I wouldn't miss the next Jan. 6 hearing for a-n-y-t-h-i-n-g.

