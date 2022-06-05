Maria Bartiromo Urges Kevin McCarthy To Help 'Honest' Jan. 6 Rioters

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo urged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to do something to help the people who rioted on Jan. 6, 2021 if he becomes Speaker of the House.

"I know that we're 156 days away from the midterm elections," Bartiromo said as McCarthy smiled. "What are you going to do to that committee, the Jan. 6 Committee, should you become the majority because right now as we speak, there are honest -- and people sitting in jail because they were at the Capitol on Jan. 6. They are still in jail a year later."

McCarthy answered without saying what he would do about the Jan. 6 Committee or the detained rioters if he becomes Speaker.

"We live in America," McCarthy said. "People have a right to have a say and to go to court. They shouldn't be held for this long inside. You watch what is happening to political opponents with this one-party rule. In 156 days, we're going to become energy independent, we're going to secure our border, we're going to make our streets safe again but we need you to help us."

"We are not going to bend," he added. "We are not going to let them go after our First Amendment rights and go after the individuals that they're trying to do for political purposes."