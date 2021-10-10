Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Kevin McCarthy Thinks Google Is Trying To 'Control' His Thoughts

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested on Sunday that Google is trying to "control" his thoughts through its search platform.
By David

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested on Sunday that Google is trying to "control" his thoughts through its search platform.

McCarthy made the claim after Fox News host Maria Bartiromo accused Google of conspiring with the Biden administration.

"The DOJ has asked Google to send them the people who search for certain phrases," Bartiromo explained. "And is Google participating in this? Tell me about that. This was very concerning when I understood what this was all about -- that Google was actually going to provide phrases that we put in that search bar."

"We know how Google tries to control our thoughts," McCarthy agreed, "and what we can read on the basis that 90% of any search inside the internet goes through Google. But now, the Biden administration's government is asking Google to tell them whoever searches certain phrases."

"I just read about this this week," he added. "This is a real concern."

While it was not immediately clear which report McCarthy was referring to, Forbes reported last week that the Department of Justice had asked Google to provide data on anyone who searched for the name or address of a sexual assault victim.

But the report found no evidence that Google is using mind control.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team