Maria Bartiromo's Obsession With Impeachment Too Much Even For McCarthy

On Sunday, Fox News' Maria Bartiromo tried to push Kevin McCarthy towards impeaching President Biden for polices they disapprove of if he becomes Speaker of the House.

During his interview, Rep. McCarthy explained all the investigations Republicans would do if they win back the House, including investigating Biden's response to Russia's invasion, (Huh?) Afghanistan, why parents are being investigated over school board meetings, the IRS, and trying to blame the COVID virus on Biden too.

Trump was in office when COVID19 hit, but I guess they will go back and blame former president Obama for Trump's malfeasance.

Fox News then played a clip from an interview Maria did on Friday with Republican Greg Murphy, who claimed there's plenty to impeach Biden over (There is not), except that he hates VP Harris more than Biden.

When the clip ended, Bartiromo asked, "Will you move to impeach President Biden?"

McCarthy flinched at that request and replied, "We're not going to pick and choose just because somebody has power. We're going to uphold the law."

Since facts and lies are the same thing for Republicans, nothing will stop them from impeaching Biden if they get the chance.

Conspiracies, revenge and pay-back is all they know.

Republicans investigated Hillary Clinton's private servers for years with eight different investigations trying to destroy her for purely political purposes and used eh tragedy of Benghazi as they motive.

McCarthy ended with a comedic punch line.

"We're going to uphold the law. At any time if someone breaks the law the ramification becomes impeachment, we would move towards that, but we're not going to use it for political purposes."

And I have a bridge to sell you.

Senate.gov states, "Through the impeachment process, Congress charges and then tries an official of the federal government for “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” The definition of “high Crimes and Misdemeanors."

Trump was impeached the first time because he illegally tried to extort Ukraine to dig up dirt on his political rival (Joe Biden) by withholding millions of dollars of congressionally approved aid unless they complied and he sent a shadow State Department led by Rudy Giuliani to do the dirty work..

Trump was impeached a second time for inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, to try and overthrow his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

President Biden has not broken the law in any way.

Maria Bartiromo is so far gone from her days at CNBC it's eye-popping.

Recently on the Axe Files, her former colleague CNN's Erin Burnett said this about her friend's drift into the wingnut fever swamps: