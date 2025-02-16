'Pure Entertainment': Reince Priebus Whitewashes Trump's Threat To Violate Constitution

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Reince Priebus downplayed President Donald Trump's suggestion that anything he did was legal — including violating the U.S. Constitution — as long as he "saves the country."

Trump made the remarks during a Saturday post on Truth Social: "He who saves his Country does not violate any Law."

"Reince, what does that mean?" ABC's Jonathan Karl asked Priebus on Sunday.

"It's catnip for the media," Priebus replied. "It's entertainment for Trump."

"Well, he's the President of the United States," Karl pointed out. "This is a statement from the President of the United States."

"In good times, in bad times, the President enjoys taking a grenade out on a Saturday afternoon, throwing it on the floor, and watching everybody react," Priebus opined. "Now, could it be a distraction? Could it be a diversion? Could it be just pure entertainment? This is what the President does."

"And there's no downside," he added.