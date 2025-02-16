Trump The Dummy: I Trust Putin To Make A Peace Deal With Ukraine

Putin's Puppet Speaks
By John AmatoFebruary 16, 2025

Donald Trump, the President of the United States said he trusts Vladimir Putin because he wouldn't lie to him when he says he wants peace with Ukraine.

There you have it. Sitting US president bowing down to the will of Russia.

TRUMP: I spoke to him yesterday.

I mean, I know him very well.

Yeah, I think he wants peace.

I think he would tell me if he didn't.

I think I'd like to see peace.

I believe that, yeah, I believe that he would like to see something happen.

I trust him on this subject.

Why would Putin lie? He was only the head of the Russian Secret Service.

Is there any doubt that Donald Trump is an asset to Vladimir Putin?

Trump is negotiating with Russia while being enthralled with Putin and coming up with a "peace deal" without any involvement of Ukraine.

This goes beyond The Madness of King George.

This is madness on the world stage.

