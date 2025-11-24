Russia Blasts European Peace Proposal, Gushes Over Their Own Plan

Russia scripted Trump's proposal.
He's been caving to Putin from the beginning. This photo is from the embarrassing Helsinki press conference in 2018, where Trump sided with Putin against our intelligence community.Credit: screenshot/CNN
By John AmatoNovember 24, 2025

Russia responded to the new peace talks in Geneva by saying Trump's "28-point peace plan" is the one they can get behind and use as a framework, while Europe's is a nonstarter.

Is anyone surprised?

Politico Europe reported that Russian President Putin told "Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan about the plan on Monday, and, according to the Kremlin, said that Trump’s first proposal was a “good base for the future deal.”

“Vladimir Putin noted that these proposals, in the version we have seen, are in line with the discussions at the Russian-American summit in Alaska and, in principle, can be the basis of a final peaceful settlement,” the Kremlin said in its readout of the call.

The gap between the two sides’ preferred endgames remains vast, and largely incompatible

Any true peace deal is incompatible with Vladimir Putin's blood-lust and obsession to retake Ukraine.

The idea that Ukraine would submit to a Russian-scripted peace deal will never happen -- no matter how much Trump tries to force their surrender.

Did Trump complain that Putin wasn't grateful enough to him? Absolutely not.

Stunning development: Senators now confirm the Trump admin’s 28-point “peace plan” for Ukraine wasn’t a U.S. plan at all. It was a Russian wish list. Follow along. This is crazy. 1/

MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2025-11-23T00:25:59.615Z

This is not a “peace deal”. It’s a 28-point surrender plan drafted and leaked to US media by Russia, and Trump treated it like it was his own. Rubio admitted as much to senators.

This is shaping up to be a train wreck.

Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2025-11-23T14:25:05.580Z

President Zelenskyy doesn't need Trump's 28 point peace plan. Only one step is necessary.
