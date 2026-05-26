Maria Bartiromo To Pope Leo: STFU

Earlier Tuesday on Fox News, MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo and Trump Interior Secretary Doug Burgum were discussing the complaints against building massive data centers that demand high outputs of electricity when the host attacked Pope Leo for having an opinion on artificial intelligence.

Electricity needs for these massive data centers are polarizing the country because of high water supplies needed, increase in pollution and noise ,while at the same time raising utility bills on consumers.

Burgum claimed it was foreign interlopers spreading propaganda against these massive data centers that was causing the friction and that's when Maria piped in about Pope Leo.

MARIA: Secretary, even Pope Leo this weekend, issuing a major document Monday, focused largely on the implications of the rise of artificial intelligence.



The Pope saying that this technology could make civilization less human. Why is the Pope commenting about AI right now. BURGUM: Well, I didn't know that was in, I didn't know that tech editorializing was part of the role of being Pope ---

To Maria, or any disagreement or complaint against Donald Trump or his administration by anyone that has a platform is an assault on him personally.

How dare the Pope comment on something as important as the effect artificial intelligence is and will have on the US and the world moving forward.

Methinks Maria will have to go to confession to repent for her blasphemy against the Pope, since she is an Italian-American Roman Catholic, who attended Catholic high school in Brooklyn and identifies as a Catholic.