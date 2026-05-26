Democrat Endorses Susan Collins In Maine Senate Race

No, Jake Auchincloss did not mouth the words "I support Susan Collins and go vote for her instead," but that's essentially what he did yesterday with his appearance on CNN. Bad-mouthing the presumptive Democratic nominee in a Senate seat that the Democrats absolutely need to gain control of the U.S. Senate is beyond stupid. Still, it's always worth reminding ourselves that Republicans don't have a monopoly on stupid politicians. Almost, but not quite.

Source: Mediaite

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) trashed his party’s presumptive nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine, Graham Platner, on Monday, calling the Democratic candidate’s Nazi tattoo scandal and his claims about it “personally disqualifying.” The controversy stems from a report last year that Platner had a tattoo on his chest of a Nazi SS “Totenkopf” symbol. Platner has since covered the tattoo and denied knowingly displaying Nazi imagery, saying he got the tattoo with fellow Marines during a trip to Croatia in 2007 and did not understand its meaning at the time. Auchincloss had previously become one of the first elected Democrats to publicly urge Platner to abandon the Senate contest against incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) after the tattoo controversy surfaced.

When asked about it by CNN's Boris Sanchez, Auchincloss had this to say:

The Massachusetts Democrat said, “I’ve been clear about Graham Platner. I find that tattoo and his commentary about it to be personally disqualifying. I hope Maine voters agree with me.”

Sanchez responded, "Wow," before ending the segment.

Democratic Congressman Jake Auchincloss told CNN that Graham Platner’s tattoo “and his commentary about it” are “personally disqualifying,”



adding: “I hope Maine voters agree with me.” pic.twitter.com/mDairDkzAE — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 26, 2026