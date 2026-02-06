Dark Money Groups Buy Susan Collins A Super Bowl Ad

The $5.5 million ad campaign is a part of a desperate effort to save Susan Collins, now seen as fighting for her political life.
Dark Money Groups Buy Susan Collins A Super Bowl Ad
Credit: Grok
By Ed ScarceFebruary 6, 2026

Nothing says desperation like spending millions on a Super Bowl ad in a state where you've been Senator for thirty years. Collins' Hail Mary seems hopeless, but the billionaires who put her there are willing to try.

Source: New York Times

Among the Super Bowl commercials hawking potato chips, beer and cars, viewers who tune in to the big game in Maine on Sunday will see a spot for the state’s Republican senator, Susan M. Collins, who is viewed as one of her party’s most vulnerable Senate incumbents.

The 30-second ad, which highlights efforts by Ms. Collins to support firefighters, is part of an expensive effort by a Republican-aligned group to help Ms. Collins fend off what is expected to be a fierce Democratic challenge in November.

It is part of an initial $5.5 million ad campaign on her behalf from One Nation, a nonprofit allied with the top super PAC for Senate Republicans, the Senate Leadership Fund.

And who are these big-money weasels? According to Sourcewatch:

One Nation is a dark money group run by Karl Rove's top operatives who run Crossroads GPS and American Crossroads. According to the organization's website "One Nation is a 501(c)(4) organization that will utilize paid communications, public opinion research and grassroots-level advocacy to shape attitudes on major issues and mobilize citizens to take action by contacting and interacting with policymakers in Washington."

Steven Law, former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), is the president and CEO of One Nation, the same role he has with McConnell's Senate Leadership Fund as well as Karl Rove's Crossroads GPS and American Crossroads.

Meanwhile, as Collins gets billionaires to try and bail her out, the Democrats are actually out campaigning and meeting Mainers where they live.

