Mentally Incompetent Trump Refers To Maine's Governor As 'He' & 'Him'

The New York Times has finally recognized the obvious that Trump is in serious mental decline, writing of his speeches growing "darker, harsher, longer, angrier, less focused, more profane and increasingly fixated on the past." Yesterday's phone call to Maine supporters was just more evidence of that.

Source: Bangor Daily News



Former President Donald Trump made a string of false statements on a Monday call to Maine supporters during which he repeatedly referred to Gov. Janet Mills as “he” and conflated issues affecting the lobster industry.

Trump’s call, a recording of which was provided to the Bangor Daily News by someone who opted into it, came on the first day that early voting was available to people across the state. It showed the Republican presidential nominee fixated on winning the conservative-leaning 2nd Congressional District for the third time since 2016.

Yet the call was most notable for its content. He spoke for more than 15 minutes, urging supporters to make a plan to vote early for him and then rambled across subjects, including his pet issue of immigration, while leveling rare and wrong attacks at Maine Democrats.

“He wants to resettle 75,000 migrants into Maine. That’s only because [Biden and Harris] told him to do so,” Trump said on the call, referring to Mills by the wrong pronoun several times and saying current immigration policies would turn Maine into a “third world” country. “He’s weak and ineffective, and they told him to do so, and he’s saying, ‘Yes, sir. Yes, ma’am. I will do it.’”