Fox News Refers To Trump As 'Tweeter In Chief'

On Thursday the Supreme Court knocked back Trump's xenophobic attempts to undermine Obama's DACA executive order. The high court said the Trump administration went about shutting it down the wrong way and had no solution for the almost eight hundred thousand DACA recipients.

That's the trademark of the Trump administration. Make sure to tear down everything the Obama administration has done and offer nothing as a solution or a fix. Just eliminate.

On Fox News' America's Newsroom yesterday, their White House chief correspondent John Roberts joined the co-hosts and discussed the verdict and what the Trump administration might do in response.

Roberts said the White House could continue this fight against DACA recipients, but it didn't look like a feasible option in the election year.

Roberts said, "The blow-back that the White House would get for trying to do it again it's probably more than they would want to bite off."

Robert said they are still waiting for a reaction from the White House but, "I'm sure we will hear from the tweeter in chief in just a little while"

And we did hear from the tweeter-in-chief via Twitter.

These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Roberts, like most Fox News reporters and hosts, always refers to Donald as President Trump when discussing either his tweets, his comments or his actions, but not today.

Being described as a tweeter in chief is a complete put-down and criticism of Trump as a so-called president.

Given that Trump can't put down Twitter while a small business constituent speaks about her challenges with COVID19, the put-down is well-earned.