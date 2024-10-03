Trump Claims He's 'The Father Of IVF'

The man can't stop lying.
By John AmatoOctober 3, 2024

Trump told Kellyanne Conway that he is the "father of IVF" because he was in favor of it after overturning Roe v. Wade and putting a woman's right to control her own body in jeopardy.

What a pig.

The discussion was on abortion, but Trump took a left turn into IVF.

"And on the IVF, on the fertilization, I think I'm in a way the father of that, because I'm the one that immediately, when it came up, said, nope, we want to help women, and I'm totally in favor of it," Trump claimed. "And we took an early position."

IVF has been around since 1978, ass-hat.

Trump's MAGA cult has taken a position against IVF and all forms of birth control..

An Alabama court has taken a position against IVF claiming embryos are living, breathing children.

Senate Republicans recently voted against a measure supporting IVF. "By blocking the Right to IVF Act, Senate Republicans have fallen in line with MAGA extremists who have made it clear IVF is their next target," Chuck Schumer said.

Trump is the father of something, but it's not IVF.

He is the father of lies, chaos, and immorality.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon