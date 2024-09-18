Republicans Prove They Are Anti-Family Idiots, Part Eleventy Bazillion

You knew this would happen. And just as J.D. Vance claims that Donald J. Trump wouldn't pass a national abortion ban (he will), Republicans, including the former President, have claimed they are for IVF - until they weren't - again. And you also know that Trump was lying about his support for IVF.

Only two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, joined Democrats and independents.

Only two.

Via CBS:

The issue came to the national attention after the Alabama Supreme Court earlier this year ruled that embryos are considered children under state law, prompting providers to halt fertility treatments. The legislature later approved a bill to protect IVF in the state. Across the nation, Democrats put the blame on Republicans as the development raised concern about similar moves elsewhere, warning of a new front in the fight over reproductive rights. "Now that the hard right has finished eliminating Roe, they're setting their sights on IVF," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote on Thursday. "By blocking the Right to IVF Act, Senate Republicans have fallen in line with MAGA extremists who have made it clear IVF is their next target."

44 Republican Senators just voted against protecting IVF treatment.



49 Republican Senators said they supported it back in June, but they didn’t today when they had to actually vote on it.



Ignore what they say, and watch what they do.

pic.twitter.com/GaWOCPJGWx — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) September 17, 2024

BREAKING: Despite Donald Trump’s claims that he wants IVF to be covered, Senate Republicans just blocked my Right to IVF Act for the second time—legislation that would have done exactly that. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) September 17, 2024

My two girls are my whole world.



But without the miracle of IVF, I wouldn’t have the chance to be their mom.



We must pass my Right to IVF Act to help make it easier for hopeful parents to start their families, too. pic.twitter.com/o3l5qCab21 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) September 17, 2024

BREAKING: Senate Republicans just blocked legislation to protect the right to IVF nationwide—again.



Despite what Republicans & Trump have said, there is no mistaking today's vote: Senate Republicans and Trump DO NOT support IVF. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) September 17, 2024

Rick Scott just voted NO to IVF protections — AGAIN. A fraud is always a fraud.



Floridians know he's lying when he says he'll protect IVF, and he just proved it AGAIN. He's trying to con Floridians, and in November we're going to vote him out. — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) September 17, 2024

Hypocrites:

Let’s not forget: Republicans literally penned a letter saying they support “nationwide access to IVF.”



But when given the chance, they show their true colors—and kill a bill that’d do it. Twice. pic.twitter.com/CtG8s5wjT2 — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) September 17, 2024

Ted Cruz just voted against the Right to IVF Act https://t.co/wfFDJqkcdq — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) September 17, 2024

Shame on all of them. Hey, Republicans, you can start practicing saying, Madam President, now.