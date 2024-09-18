Republicans Prove They Are Anti-Family Idiots, Part Eleventy Bazillion

You knew this would happen. And just as J.D. Vance claims that Donald J. Trump wouldn't pass a national abortion ban (he will), Republicans, including the former President, have claimed they are for IVF - until they weren't - again. And you also know that Trump was lying about his support for IVF.
Only two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, joined Democrats and independents.
Only two.
Via CBS:
The issue came to the national attention after the Alabama Supreme Court earlier this year ruled that embryos are considered children under state law, prompting providers to halt fertility treatments. The legislature later approved a bill to protect IVF in the state.
Across the nation, Democrats put the blame on Republicans as the development raised concern about similar moves elsewhere, warning of a new front in the fight over reproductive rights.
"Now that the hard right has finished eliminating Roe, they're setting their sights on IVF," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote on Thursday. "By blocking the Right to IVF Act, Senate Republicans have fallen in line with MAGA extremists who have made it clear IVF is their next target."
Hypocrites:
Shame on all of them. Hey, Republicans, you can start practicing saying, Madam President, now.