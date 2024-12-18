Wisconsin GOP Prove They Are The Problem

In 2020, the Orange Felon led the choir in an endless cycle of The Big Lie, even though they couldn't prove a stitch of it. In fact, as we've recently been reminded, the only irregularities in the 2020 election came from the Republicans themselves and their fake electors scheme.

Fast forward to 2024, and we're reminded again that the problem is the Republicans, not the electoral system. Federal law requires that state electors convene on the first Tuesday after the second Wednesday in December. However, Wisconsin state law says that the elector should meet on the first Monday after the second Wednesday. Therefore, Wisconsin Republicans had to sue to get a federal judge to tell them to follow the law:

The Wisconsin Republican Party sued last week seeking an order to resolve which of the two dates it should meet. The state Department of Justice and the Wisconsin Elections Commission agreed that the votes should be cast Tuesday in accordance with federal law. The Justice Department asked that the case be dismissed. U.S. District Judge James Pederson dismissed the case Thursday because everyone agreed that federal law should be followed, essentially making the lawsuit moot. [...] The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature, recognizing the conflict, attempted to bring the state into compliance with federal law last session. The Senate passed the bill 31-1, but it never got a vote in the Assembly.

Just as a reminder, the Wisconsin Speaker of the Assembly is Robin Vos, who has bumped heads with The Orange Felon in the past. One must wonder if the failure of the Assembly to bring the state into compliance is an act of passive aggressiveness from Vos or if he simply that incompetent.

Miraculously, the Republicans did manage to meet on Tuesday and do their jobs, legally this time.