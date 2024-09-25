TPUSA Spokeswoman: 'Men In This Country Don't Have Sperm Anymore'

Turning Point USA spokeswoman Caitlin Sinclair told Real America's Voice that the way Trump can attract more female voters is by making men have more sperm.



This is batshit weird.

RFK Jr cut a ridiculous MAGA ad about making America healthy again (no worms allowed), and Sinclair riffed off it by claiming it was the key to the of the up-and-coming youthful MAGA cultist.

HOST: Caitlin, you're on board the Maha train, aren't you? So, what did you think of the new ad?

SINCLAIR: That's right, guys. Well, I love the ending there.

Look, we talk about this gender divide all the time right now, right? In the polls, the pundits are talking about it. How can we bridge that gender divide between these two candidates?

And I think this is the way Donald Trump can get more of the females on board.

Look, we talk about our generation, the millennials, the generation coming up behind us, which is Gen Z-ers, and we're talking the highest numbers here, the highest numbers of autoimmune conditions in this country, in history, actually, some of the lowest fertility rates for these generations and the highest incidence of metabolic diseases, dysfunction, obesity rates, levels of depression and anxiety.

So this is how, if you ask me how we can bridge this gender gap and divide, this is how Donald Trump can attract more of the female voters who care about all of these issues. Care about how birth control is poisoning us, they care about how the men in this country don't have sperm anymore.

So this is my answer to how we can bridge that divide.

And I am definitely on board Maha, because, guys, there is no Make America Great Again.

There is no MAGA without Maha.