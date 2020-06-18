Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Stable Genius Tweet-Screams: SCOTUS Is Coming For Your Guns!

Trump takes to Twitter, of course. The Supreme Court "doesn't like me" after the DACA decision went against him.
By John Amato
Stable Genius Tweet-Screams: SCOTUS Is Coming For Your Guns!

The Supreme Court shot down Trump's attempt to destroy President Obama's DACA program.

As usual, Trump went to Twitter to air out his grievances with the right-wing leaning Supreme Court.

Of course, it was laced with Alex Jones styled conspiracy theories and violence about the Second Amendment.

Trump's use of the phrase "shotgun blasts into the face" against his despicable attempt to kick out DACA recipients (while police officers are murdering Black Americans) is as vile as it gets.

I have no idea "what everything else" is supposed to mean, do you?

Did you know the Supreme Court is now part of the deep state against Trump?

Even to the Chief Justice of the United States, Trump's actions are illegal. Now that should tell you something.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us