Stable Genius Tweet-Screams: SCOTUS Is Coming For Your Guns!

The Supreme Court shot down Trump's attempt to destroy President Obama's DACA program.
As usual, Trump went to Twitter to air out his grievances with the right-wing leaning Supreme Court.
Of course, it was laced with Alex Jones styled conspiracy theories and violence about the Second Amendment.
Trump's use of the phrase "shotgun blasts into the face" against his despicable attempt to kick out DACA recipients (while police officers are murdering Black Americans) is as vile as it gets.
I have no idea "what everything else" is supposed to mean, do you?
Did you know the Supreme Court is now part of the deep state against Trump?
Even to the Chief Justice of the United States, Trump's actions are illegal. Now that should tell you something.