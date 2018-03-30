Stable Genius: Diamond & Silk Say It's Hillary's Fault Russia Has Nuclear Weapons

Diamond & Silk, the uber-Trump supporting sycophants always have a place on Fox and Friends and this morning they do what they do. Act like fools.

We can say that about most of the Trump surrogates who go on-air to give uninformed and crazed opinions.

This morning they proclaimed that because HRC sold 20% of all U.S. uranium (repeating the debunked Uranium One conspiracy theory), that is the sole reason the country of Russia has nuclear weapons.

Please read Forbes' take down of the Uranium One conspiracy theory for enlightenment.

You cannot make this type of behavior up.

You can hear the co-hosts on Fox and Friends laugh off-camera at this idiotic rant. Russia has had nuclear weapons since August 29, 1949.

Fox News spends a lot of time constantly attacking HRC in an effort to deflect from the actual goings-on in Trump administration.

After playing video of Hillary explaining how offensive it is people telling her to go away Diamond said, “Here's the deal...I think and we think that Hillary Clinton reminds us of a nasty sore that’s rotten to the core that really won’t go away."

"Silk responded, That’s right.” Like a church congregation.

Diamond continued, “And listen, I think it’s time for her to go somewhere and be quiet. If she’s going to be on the national platform, (Umhum) or on her little platform, she needs to talk about her dirty deeds. (That's right) How she paid for that fake dossier to try to undermine President Trump during the election. (That's right) How she sold 20 percent of the uranium to Russia and now Russia have nuclear weapons. And you know that uranium is bomb-making material.”

The smiling trio of state-sponsored propaganda hosts were delighted by this idiotic performance.