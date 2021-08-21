Politics
Maine Lawmaker Buries His Wife Who Died From COVID, Attends Anti-Vax Rally

"Chris Johansen, who has been a fierce opponent of pandemic restrictions, joined a rally at which a colleague compared the governor to a Nazi." - The Daily Beast
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Twitter

A few weeks ago we brought you the story of Rep, Chris Johansen, Maine Lawmaker Who Downplayed Virus, Mocked Vaccines, Contracts COVID-19. He and his wife both caught it. He recovered. She didn't.

Cindy Johansen died on August 10 after almost a month in hospital with COVID. Her last Facebook post read, "It's absolutely horrible to be alone."

Both she and her husband were active in Republican politics, both were vehemently anti-mask, anti-vaccine. Both ended up in the hospital with COVID. Only one of them came home. A few days after burying his wife, Chris Johansen was back to his old self, attending anti-vaxxer rallies. This one even had another Republican calling their Democratic Governor a Nazi for imposing a vaccine mandate on Maine healthcare workers.

It is not known if Chris Johansen cheered and clapped like the other ghouls present but he probably did. (edit: He did.) That's just how Republicans are these days.

Source: Daily Beast

A Republican legislator in Maine who lost his wife to COVID-19 last week appeared at a rally on Tuesday that featured a GOP colleague who compared the state’s Democratic governor to a Nazi doctor who performed deadly experiments on Jews during the Holocaust.

State Rep. Chris Johansen, who emerged in the early days of the pandemic as a fierce opponent of public health-related restrictions, joined a group of lawmakers at the event in Augusta. State Rep. Heidi Sampson delivered a speech to the crowd that baselessly accused Gov. Janet Mills, who has introduced a vaccine mandate for health-care workers, of operating a government campaign to test “experimental” vaccines on unknowing citizens.

She described Mills as the “reincarnated” Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, who performed deadly experiments on Jewish people in Auschwitz death camps during the Holocaust.

“Do I need to remind you of the late 1930s and into the 40s in Germany. And the experiments with Josef Mengele,” Sampson said according to a video from the event posted online. “What was it? A shot. And these were crimes against humanity. And what came out of that? The Nuremberg Code. The Nuremberg Trial. Informed consent is at the top and violating that is punishable by death.”

Here's her comment that disgusted so many in Maine and elsewhere.

And some tweets.

