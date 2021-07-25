Maine Lawmaker Who Downplayed Virus, Mocked Vaccines, Contracts COVID-19

Johansen was one of seven Republicans who refused to wear masks in the state legislature and subsequently was stripped of his committee assignments. Another one who trivialized the severity of the pandemic and might pay the ultimate price for his negligence. His wife is also hospitalized with COVID, and also unvaccinated, but apparently in not as bad shape as her husband.

Source: Maine Public

Rep. Chris Johansen, a Republican legislator from the Aroostook County town of Monticello who has been an outspoken opponent of coronavirus restrictions, has reportedly contracted COVID-19. In a recording shared by Mainer News contributor Crash Barry, a man alleged to be Johansen said, “Listen up, I’ve got COVID and I’m really, really sick and I just don’t have time to talk to you today.” When contacted by the Bangor Daily News on Friday, Johansen said “I’m not talking” and hung up the phone.