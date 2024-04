Founders Sing is back with another AI musical parody of Trump's habit of snoozing during his trials. Life can be hell when you can't get any Adderall or out on the golf course. I just hope he wakes up in time for the reading of the verdict and the sentencing. Otherwise, it will be hard to tell when he faints.

Attention any MAGA that happen to visit, the characters in this video are AI generated and they aren't the real members of the jury.

