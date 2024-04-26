Trump Trial: We Made It To The End Of Week 1!!

Ok guys, congratulations on making it to the end of the the First Week Of The Donald Trump Election Interference Criminal Trial. David Pecker finally wrapped up his testimony, we had a quick visit by Rhona Graff (Trump's former assistant of 34 years) and testimony from the banker who helped Michael Cohen secure the loan that was used to pay Stormy Daniels $130k in hush money.

First to the fun stuff. Don Snoreleone kept napping. In fact, he was almost crawling under the table to wrap up in full on REM sleep ala George Costanza and the nap desk.

A source tells Ben Meiselas that Trump is taking ‘full-on bonafide naps’ in the courtroom: Trump looked to be close to deep REM sleep. His lids are heavy.. pic.twitter.com/J2VCN89Fdm — Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2024

It’s my understanding that his lawyers are now tag teaming making sure Trump’s not alone at the table sleeping. — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) April 26, 2024

At the defense table, Trump sits slouch, eyes apparently closed, and his head tilted slightly up and aimed at nobody.



Make of that what you will. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 26, 2024

On to the testimony:

Trump's lawyers tried to muddy the water by insinuating that McDougal was trying to advance her career, not for any Trump related reason.

Bove flags the portion of McDougal's licensing agreement focusing on her career.



She negotiated:



* a monthly column in Star

* a monthly column in Ok

* four posts a month in Radar online

* posing for covers on Men's Fitness and Muscle & Fitness Hers



... and more. pic.twitter.com/Q8TlXkqg0e — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 26, 2024

Meh. Didn't land any blows. Redirect by prosecution was quick. Onto the next witness: Rhona Graff. Literally nothing of value from this witness that I could discern outside of the fact that Trump had contact info for Stormy Daniels and that Graff knew she was a porn star. GROSS.

Onto Michael Cohen's banker from First Republic Bank (now defunct), Gary Farro.

Next witness:



Gary Farro, who was a senior managing director at First Republic Bank back in 2016



That's the bank Michael Cohen used to obtain a $130,000 home equity loan, which Cohen then funneled to Stormy Daniels' lawyer through a shell company, per prosecutors. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 26, 2024

Farro acknowledges that he's testifying, in part, as a custodian of records for First Republic Bank.



He is currently being asked about emails for authentication. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 26, 2024

Laying the groundwork for details on this loan/fake company or whatever..

Email:



"Please return Michael Cohen's call when you are available today regarding an important matter," Farro wrote on Oct. 13, 2016. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 26, 2024

Farro says that this is about Michael Cohen wanting to open an account for his new LLC.



"He said it was an account for real estate." — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 26, 2024

Email from Farro on Oct. 13, 2016:



"Need an account opened for Mike Cohen immediately. He wants no address on the checks. Calling you now to discuss." — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 26, 2024

Different account needed to be opened: Essential Consultants LLC. This was the shell company that paid off Stormy Daniels.

DA Bragg alleged in court documents that Cohen spoke to Trump on that same day: Oct. 26, 2016, shortly before the election.



Cohen was now opening a new account for Essential Consultants LLC, the shell company he used to pay off Stormy Daniels through her attorney. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 26, 2024

And with that, the first official week of Trump's FIRST Criminal Trial has wrapped! See you on Monday.

REMINDER: We are still waiting for a ruling on the FIRST gag order violation hearing AND there will be a SECOND hearing on a new batch of gag order violations next Wednesday at 2:15pm.