Trump Trial Day 2: Gag Order And A Pecker

Day 2 of the Donald Trump Election Interference Criminal Trial was a rocky one - for Donald Trump and his lawyers. It started off with the long awaited Gag Order Hearing where Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, got the legal equivalent of a tongue lashing that surely left bruises.

A bit of the highlights, from both sides:

Out of the gate.

"Defendant has violated this order repeatedly and hasn't stopped," prosecutor says, adding that Trump even did it on Monday in the halls of the courtroom. — Kaelan Deese (@KaelanDC) April 23, 2024

Lots of back and forth about posts and statements, but the prosecutors make it clear that they have Trump's number. He wants to go to jail. They aren't asking for that.

NOTABLE: "We are not yet seeking incarceratory penalty."



"The defendant seems to be angling for that," Conroy says. — Kaelan Deese (@KaelanDC) April 23, 2024

They go through 10 violations, this one being the most egregious.

Conroy calls this post particularly "disturbing," noting that Trump added to the quote.



Watters didn't initially say, "to get on the Trump jury."



That was Trump's embellishment.



"That was last Wednesday evening that that was going on," Conroy says. pic.twitter.com/yuHayepovZ — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 23, 2024

...for this reason:

The next day, Conroy noted, a juror wound up getting cold feet because of the fear of disclosure of personal information.



"We ended up losing a juror," Conroy says, adding that was what the gag order was designed to prevent. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 23, 2024

LOL at Blanche saying this with a straight face.

Up next: Trump's lead attorney Todd Blanche



"Just to set the record very straight and clear: President Trump does know what the gag order" allows him to do and not do.



Blanche claims that there's been no violation. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 23, 2024

This was bad...

Blanche positions Trump's attacks against Cohen as a broader swipe at the justice system:



"It's attacking the People, and the system, for not prosecuting Mr. Cohen for lying."



He says Trump's criticizing the "two systems of justice in this courtroom." — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 23, 2024

That line doesn't seem to sit well with Justice Merchan.



"There's two systems of justice in this courtroom? That's what you're saying?" he asks, bristling.



Blanche puts that sentiment in his client's mouth, and the exchange moves on. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 23, 2024

After MANY tense back and forths with the judge...this was said:

Blanche: "President Trump is being very careful to comply" with the gag order.



Merchan, sharply: "Mr. Blanche, you are losing all credibility." — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 23, 2024

Immediately after the hearing ended, this popped up on Trump's Truth Social page

- most likely typed by an assistant, as Defendant Trump was stuck in a courtroom, unable to type out a message with his tiny little sausage fingers.

This, posted after the disastrous gag order hearing this morning where the Judge told Trump's lawyer he was losing credibility with the court, resolves the issue of whether or not Trump might show better judgment now that the trial is underway. The answer, unsurprisingly, is no. pic.twitter.com/QBdTYD7HI3 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 23, 2024

Ok, so that ended with no ruling yet. But expect one in the next day or so. And I suspect it will be brutal, but not include jail...yet.

After a short break, Mr. Pecker was on the stand again for Day 2 of his testimony. This tweet is a great summary, but the short version is that Pecker and Cohen AND Trump worked together to bury stories that were bad for Trump and push stories that were bad for other candidates. THIS WAS THE AGREEMENT. And money was exchanged. It was a *conspiracy*.

The testimony from David Pecker is so bad for Trump. Lays out in great detail how he and Trump worked together to publish fake stories about Trump’s opponents to help Trump while killing anything bad about Trump.



Here is what Trump said at the time about a fake story Pecker… — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽💡🔭🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) April 23, 2024

Trump left court, alone (except for an attorney he pays). Day 6 of this trial and not one family member has shown up.

No one has ever looked more alone than trump does in that video



pic.twitter.com/3iEUUkrcHH — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 23, 2024

Ending with the most savage quote of the day, coming from none other than Senator MITT ROMNEY??!!

Romney: I think everybody has made their own assessment of President Trump's character, and so far as I know you don't pay someone $130,000 not to have sex with you. pic.twitter.com/7N9lu8pkww — Acyn (@Acyn) April 23, 2024

No court on Wednesday, so we will resume on Thursday. Until then, keep an eye out for that Gag Order Violation ruling!