Trump Trial Day 2: Gag Order And A Pecker

Day 2 of the Donald Trump Election Interference Criminal Trial was a rocky one - for Donald Trump and his lawyers. It started off with the long awaited Gag Order Hearing where Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, got the legal equivalent of a tongue lashing that surely left bruises.
A bit of the highlights, from both sides:
Out of the gate.
Lots of back and forth about posts and statements, but the prosecutors make it clear that they have Trump's number. He wants to go to jail. They aren't asking for that.
They go through 10 violations, this one being the most egregious.
...for this reason:
LOL at Blanche saying this with a straight face.
This was bad...
After MANY tense back and forths with the judge...this was said:
Immediately after the hearing ended, this popped up on Trump's Truth Social page
- most likely typed by an assistant, as Defendant Trump was stuck in a courtroom, unable to type out a message with his tiny little sausage fingers.
Ok, so that ended with no ruling yet. But expect one in the next day or so. And I suspect it will be brutal, but not include jail...yet.
After a short break, Mr. Pecker was on the stand again for Day 2 of his testimony. This tweet is a great summary, but the short version is that Pecker and Cohen AND Trump worked together to bury stories that were bad for Trump and push stories that were bad for other candidates. THIS WAS THE AGREEMENT. And money was exchanged. It was a *conspiracy*.
Trump left court, alone (except for an attorney he pays). Day 6 of this trial and not one family member has shown up.
Ending with the most savage quote of the day, coming from none other than Senator MITT ROMNEY??!!
No court on Wednesday, so we will resume on Thursday. Until then, keep an eye out for that Gag Order Violation ruling!