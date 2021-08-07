Anti-vaxxer Dies Of COVID After Posting It 'Was Nothing To Be Afraid Of'

Leslie Lawrenson, 58, died on July 2nd in Dorset, England. At the time, his death was just another death from COVID. Recently though, the Evening Standard uncovered some Facebook videos Lawrenson made, just before his death. Initially downplaying the seriousness of his symptoms, equating it to a cold or the flu. Then his symptoms got much, much worse. He died just nine days after his first dismissive videos.

Source: The Independent

A healthy man who died of Covid after refusing to get the vaccine made a “terrible mistake”, his partner has said. Leslie Lawrenson, 58, died at his home in Bournemouth on 2 July, after downplaying his symptoms and declining to go to the hospital. His long-term partner Amanda Mitchell, 56, who was severely ill with the virus at the time, said he believed the vaccines were too “experimental” and put his family at risk. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, she explained that Cambridge University-educated Lawrenson decided against the jab after reading material on social media.

Here's some earlier comments he made. It's notable that even as his condition deteriorated he still maintained that 'the jab' was worse than COVID itself.

Lawrenson's dismissive tone is evident in the videos. He likened his state to the flu, insisting Covid was nothing different. However, the “potential dangers from taking the experimental jab” were “not worth the risk”.

He added: “I’d rather take my chance with my immune system”.

His partner, who was also hospitalised with COVID, said later, “I feel incredibly foolish. Les died unnecessarily. Les made a terrible mistake and he’s paid the ultimate price for that.”

If you notice in the video below, Lawrenson has a Memento Mori skull behind him on a bookcase. A reminder of our own inevitable deaths. Too bad he didn't pay attention until it was too late.