Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Former Bodybuilder Dies From COVID-19 After Rejecting The Vaccine

John Eyers, 42, was described by his twin sister as the "fittest, healthiest person I know,"
By Ed Scarce
Former Bodybuilder Dies From COVID-19 After Rejecting The Vaccine
Image from: Twitter/Jenny McCann

"The only pre-existing health condition he had was the belief in his own immortality,” his sister shared in a tweet. That belief was mistaken.

Source: Men's Health

42-year-old John Eyers, a fit and healthy man tested positive for coronavirus a month ago and, last week, passed away in hospital after succumbing to the virus.

The former bodybuilder, who had been climbing in the Welsh mountains before testing positive, had refused the COVID-19 vaccine as he believed he would only suffer a "mild illness" if he were to catch the respiratory virus.

His twin sister Jenny McCann described him as "fittest, healthiest person I know"

"The only pre-existing health condition he had was the belief in his own immortality,” she shared in a Tweet. "He thought if he contracted Covid-19 he would be OK. He thought he would have a mild illness. He didn’t want to put a vaccine in his body."

McCann went on to share that her brother confessed to the doctor how "he wished he had been vaccinated."

McCann wrote a series of tweets last week about her brother's death. Space precludes posting all of them but here are a few.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team