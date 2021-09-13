Bible Thumper Who Spread Lies About COVID, Dies From COVID

Yet another anti-vaxxer, anti-mask hatemonger who hid behind the Bible to justify his malevolence has succumbed to what he maintained was a hoax.

And our original post, when Enyart and his wife announced that they both had COVID. Enyart refusing to get vaccinated because, it was said on his website, "Bob and Cheryl Enyart have sworn off taking the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson vaccines because, as those firms admit, they tested these three products on the cells of aborted babies." (Apparently, one of Enyart's hobbies used to be topicket Planned Parenthood offices and harass people.)

So he died for a lie.

Source: Raw Story



Christian radio host Bob Enyart became infamous during his career for reading obituaries from people who died of AIDS while playing the Queen song "Another One Bites the Dust." Now he's the one who is gone. After contracting COVID, Enyart ended up in the hospital after caring for his wife with the virus, and he lasted less than two weeks with the disease. The announcement was made by Real Science Radio co-host Fred Williams, the FriendlyAtheist reported. Williams posted the news on Facebook.

And as a reminder, this is what Bob Enyart was up to in the early 1990s.

He would gleefully read obituaries of AIDS sufferers while cranking "Another One Bites the Dust" by Queen, whose lead singer, Freddie Mercury, succumbed to the malady. "Listen to the words of the song and you'll understand why I did it," he told us at the time, as if his motives were somehow puzzling.

And this was Enyart's handiwork in 2020, suing the state of Colorado over COVID restrictions for his church:

"We have a right, even an obligation to worship him [God], and that's without government interference," Enyart told CNN following the judge's decision. "The government has put artificial limits on how many people could attend. And those limits make it pretty much impossible for families to know if they could come to church," he added. "It is too arbitrary, and we are so thankful this federal judge rules gave us (this) preliminary injunction to strike down the one arbitrary limit and the mask requirement."

Here's the Facebook announcement of Enyart's death, evidently now taken down.

Not everyone was sad to hear of Enyart's passing.

AND OTHERS. Not just themselves. And this guy couldn't be bothered to get vaccinated against COVID even to protect himself. He encouraged others to put themselves at risk. To put others at risk. He was the moral equivalent of some asshole poking holes in condoms in 1986. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) September 13, 2021

And another tweet from earlier today.