Bible Thumper Who Gleefully Listed AIDS Victim Names Now Sick With COVID

Long-time radio host Bob Enyart and his wife both have the virus. They did not get vaccinated for "pro-life reasons," believing the vaccines contain aborted fetal cells.
By Ed Scarce

Enyart mocking a caller to his radio show in the 1990s.

Yet another one of these godawful anti-vaxxer radio hosts/podcasters, who also used to regularly mock AIDS patients, has now been infected with COVID-19 because he refused to get vaccinated, "for pro-life reasons."

Source: Westworld

Denver Bible Church pastor Bob Enyart, a longtime Denver media personality who remains an active podcaster, made headlines last October when a lawsuit he filed prompted a U.S. District Court judge appointed by President Donald Trump to grant a temporary restraining order against the Colorado public-health order regarding COVID-19 and mask use at religious services, as well as rules limiting gatherings to 175 people amid the pandemic.

Now, however, Enyart and his wife, Cheryl, have both contracted COVID-19. Neither has been vaccinated, for what an August 2021 passage on Enyart's website, kgov.com, describes as pro-life reasons. "Bob and Cheryl Enyart have sworn off taking the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson vaccines because, as those firms admit, they tested these three products on the cells of aborted babies," it says.

And how did this bastion of morality react in the 1990s when another epidemic was killing Americans?

He would gleefully read obituaries of AIDS sufferers while cranking "Another One Bites the Dust" by Queen, whose lead singer, Freddie Mercury, succumbed to the malady. "Listen to the words of the song and you'll understand why I did it," he told us at the time, as if his motives were somehow puzzling.

Here's hoping that Bob dies a slow, agonizing death as penance for his laughing at other's suffering.

