GOP Rep Praises Trump For Getting Concessions From Canada, But...

Republican congressmen going to bat for the foolishness that Trump does is nothing new, but they're usually prepared a bit more than Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) when Kaitlan Collins had to inform him that Trump's so-called concessions were a mirage.

Source: The Poke

It was the trade war that never was after Donald Trump put his Canada and Mexico tariffs on hold for a month just a day after announcing them (China, on the other hand, is a different story, but one war at a time, please).

The White House naturally was putting the most positive spin on it, press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggesting ‘Canada is bending the knee, just like Mexico’.

Except as wins go it rang so hollow our ears are bleeding. And no-one explained why better than CNN and our new favourite news anchor, Kaitlan Collins.