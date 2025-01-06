Justin Trudeau Announces He Will Resign

Just When You Thought Things Couldn't Get Worse for America. Justin Trudeau Announces his Intention to Resign as Prime Minister of Canada.
By RedStateRachelJanuary 6, 2025

Just when you thought things couldn't get worse for America? This morning Justin Trudeau Announced his Intention to resign as Prime Minister of Canada.

As millions of people in the United States and around the world dread the second Trump administration,Trudeau's announcement is a blow. CBS News reported that the leader of Canada's Liberal Party will resign after the party chooses a new leader. Prime Minister Trudeau said,

"It has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election."

NEW: PM Justin Trudeau is expected to resign this week.

The real question? Will Canada swing right—or are they smart enough to avoid the same mistake we made?

Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2025-01-06T02:06:12.865Z

Discussion

