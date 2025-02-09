Mike Waltz: 'I Don't Think There's Any Plans To Invade Canada'

Not exactly a ringing endorsement that the United States won't invade Canada, just that Mike Waltz isn't aware of any plans to do so. Waltz also wore his partisan hat, commenting about Canada's internal politics when he had no business saying anything. And worse, talking about the valuable resources, from energy to minerals and even water, isn't going to allay fears from Canadians about rapacious Americans.

Source: NBC News

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday he doesn’t think the president has “any plans to invade Canada.”

His remarks follow multiple reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a closed-door meeting of business leaders last week that the Trump administration “keep[s] talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state.”

On Sunday, Waltz added that many Canadians “do not like the last 10 years of liberal, progressive governance in Trudeau.”

“Really, what you’re seeing is a reassertion of American leadership in the Western Hemisphere, from the Arctic all the way down to the Panama Canal,” Waltz said in an interview with “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, adding: “And that’s what we’re talking about, from Greenland, to Arctic security to the Panama Canal coming back under the United States. America has avoided our own hemisphere — where we have the energy, the food and the critical minerals — for way too long, and you’re seeing a reassertion of President Trump’s leadership.”