FBI Agents Investigating UFOs Wary Of Yambo's Jan. 6 Purge

FBI agents who are part of a secretive group investigating the surge of “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” what the government uses to refer to UFOs, are worried that they could lose their jobs in a possible FBI purge targeting officials who worked on Jan. 6 cases. Via Politico:

“I have spoken to several agents from the UAP Working Group who are afraid of losing their role and the investigation getting unintentionally compromised,” said Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace and a former Navy pilot. “I am concerned that the FBI’s UAP Working Group could be affected by transition changes, and these leaders might not be aware of the incredible work these agents are doing and how their investigation could be empowered as part of a formalized intergovernmental effort.”

The existence of the FBI’s informal working group on the issue has not been disclosed publicly before. Graves and three other people familiar with the group said it consists of a national program manager and more than a dozen employees across the country who spend much of their time tracking down UAPs.

Graves said that for more than a year, his group has worked with the FBI team to refer interested witnesses, leads and open source intelligence to help the bureau’s efforts to protect the country and the aviation industry from unidentified phenomena. He said the agents have interviewed interested witnesses and “plus up” these reports with classified information.

“This FBI Working Group is uniquely positioned to investigate UAP due to their joint law enforcement and intelligence authorities,” he said, adding he was “deeply worried that agents key to the investigation of UAP could be removed, which would undermine the Trump Administration’s commitment to take the U out of UAP.”