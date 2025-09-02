Bernie's 'Fighting Oligarchy' Tour Wowed In Portland, Maine

You wouldn't expect quiet, even staid Portland, Maine, would be a hotbed of firebrand liberalism, but apparently that's just what it is these days. Bernie Sanders' "Fighting Oligarchy" tour went through there last night with a bang.

Source: Portland Press Herald

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders told thousands Monday that the United States faces “dangerous” times that require progressive leadership during an appearance with Maine political leaders at the Cross Insurance Arena on Monday in Portland. “This is an unprecedented and in fact dangerous moment in American history, and we have got to respond in an unprecedented way,” Sanders told the crowd. “The way we respond is to build the kind of strong, progressive, grassroots movement the likes of which this country has never seen.” Sanders spoke in support of U.S. Senate hopeful Graham Platner, a Sullivan Democrat challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, and Maine gubernatorial candidate Troy Jackson, an Allagash Democrat, who both appeared at the event.

Platner's comments were particularly pointed. Though running for the Democratic nomination, his barbs were often aimed at them as well.

Platner has been openly critical of the party since launching his campaign. He has called out Democrats online and in interviews for “doing jack” to oppose the Trump administration, income inequality and other issues. It was a primary theme of his speech on Monday. “Much of the world that we have today is the specific result of policy choices made by establishment politicians. And the shame in the truth of all of this is that the blame cannot simply be left at the feet of one political party,” Platner told the crowd.

Platner also took issue with the leader of Maine's GOP calling him "Maine's Mamdani" on Fox News recently.

“I don’t think Mr. Mamdani spends his weekends in the gun range. I also get the vibe that he’s not sitting around drinking Miller Lite with a bunch of Trump voters,” Platner said. “If you try to do a single thing for working class people in this country, Republicans are going to label you some kind of hardcore communist.”

An interesting strategy, running against both parties. For the people attending these rallies at least, it's a popular message.

Platner: No one cares that you pretend to be remorseful as you sell out to lobbyists. Symbolic opposition does not reopen hospitals. Weak condemnations do not bring back Roe V Wade. Maine deserves better than Susan Collins. pic.twitter.com/yMGXiS7xrH — Acyn (@Acyn) September 1, 2025

Portland, Maine crowd as Democratic US Senate candidate Graham Platner takes the stage today. pic.twitter.com/zZtbUSnEaF — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 1, 2025