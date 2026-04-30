Janet Mills Drops Out, Leaving Graham Platner To Run Against Collins

"I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns unfortunately require today: the financial resources,” Mills said
By Susie MadrakApril 30, 2026

Citing a lack of money to compete, Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced she is dropping out of her race to take on Republican Sen. Susan Collins in the crucial state for Democrats.

Mills, 78, was a top recruit of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, but lost ground quickly to Graham Platner, an oyster farmer who had never held elected office before but who has been drawing large crowds around the state.

Now, Platner will be the last man standing to run against Collins.

“While I have the drive and passion, commitment and experience, and above all else – the fight – to continue on, I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns unfortunately require today: the financial resources,” Mills said in a statement. “That is why today I have made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the United States Senate.”

Graham Platner certainly knows how to connect with voters -- but so did John Fetterman. And it's hard to ignore that Nazi-ish tattoo. We know Susan Collins won't.

I hope he doesn't screw us.

Graham Platner is already effectively declaring victory in the Maine Senate primary.
www.notus.org/2026-electio...

NOTUS (@notus.com) 2026-04-29T01:46:32.734Z

Gov. Janet Mills suspended her campaign for U.S. Senate on Thursday, essentially handing political newcomer Graham Platner the Democratic nomination. mainemorningstar.com/2026/04/30/g...

Maine Morning Star (@mainemorningstar.com) 2026-04-30T13:27:11.020Z

Janet Mills was a mediocre candidate who was completely out of touch with the times we are in. She wasn’t an aberration but a recruitment product of out of Democratic Leaders like Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand (who leads the DSCC- NYers who deserve to be primaried out of the Senate.

Murshed Zaheed (@murshedz.bsky.social) 2026-04-30T13:27:00.602Z

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