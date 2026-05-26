'Idiot!': White House Loses Its Sh*t Over Report That 79-Year-Old Is, In Fact, 79

The White House absolutely lost it on CNN's Kevin Liptak after he had the sheer audacity to note that Donald Trump — a nearly 80-year-old man heading to Walter Reed for a physical — is, like all humans, mortal. The offending observation: that Trump's advanced age and the various threats on his life are gentle reminders that he will not, in fact, live forever. Apparently, this is now a controversial statement.

There's something uniquely Trumpian about being a nearly 80-year-old man who spent years relentlessly mocking Joe Biden's age and cognitive decline, and is now extremely sensitive about questions regarding his age and cognitive decline.

So, of course, the White House lashed out, blaming the radical left lunatics for inciting violence against Trump, and calling Kiptak "an idiot."

“You’re an idiot, @Kevinliptakcnn‚" Trump's Rapid Response team wrote on the Bad App. “The ‘threats to his life serve as reminders’ that Radical Left lunatics — incited by outlets like gutter trash CNN—keep trying to murder him. And @POTUS works harder in one day than you have in your entire life."

You're an idiot, @Kevinliptakcnn.



The "threats to his life serve as reminders" that Radical Left lunatics — incited by outlets like gutter trash CNN — keep trying to murder him.



And @POTUS works harder in one day than you have in your entire life. pic.twitter.com/818E1dzrpv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 26, 2026

The White House's claim that CNN is out here inciting assassination attempts is, to put it charitably, not supported by a single shred of evidence. The would-be attackers in Butler, West Palm Beach, and Washington have not been credibly linked to CNN viewership, radical left ideology, or frankly, much of anything resembling a coherent political movement.

But why let facts get in the way of a good social media meltdown? The White House Rapid Response team — whose job is apparently to call reporters idiots on the Bad App — would like you to believe that a straightforward observation about a 79-year-old man's mortality is somehow a call to violence, rather than, you know, basic arithmetic. These are not the posts of a serious government operation.